Image copyright Thomas Nugent/Geograph Image caption The company provides large-scale equipment for the offshore oil and gas industry

Workers at the engineering firm BiFab are staging a demonstration in Edinburgh, calling on the Scottish government to safeguard its future.

The company, which has a workforce of 1,400 at yards in Fife and Lewis, has warned it is in danger of going into administration.

Union leaders want ministers to help resolve a row between BiFab and Dutch-owned contractor Seaway Heavy Lifting.

The Scottish government has said it will be closely involved.

Staff at Burntisland Fabrication, or BiFab, have agreed to continue working on their current order even though they might not be paid.

Emergency talks have been taking place at the engineering company after it warned earlier that it was on the verge of appointing administrators.

BiFab provides large-scale equipment for the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as platforms for offshore wind turbines and tidal generators.

'Enormous dignity'

Hundreds of workers from the two sites were expected to join the march on the Scottish Parliament.

The GMB union's Scottish Secretary, Gary Smith, said letting workers and communities go under was "not an option".

He told BBC Radio's Good Morning Scotland programme: "They are the people employed doing the jobs of the future.

"We need to stand up and fight and defend Scottish manufacturing and today you will see the enormous dignity and the great resolve these workers have got.

"We're going to fight this through and I'm confident we're going to get an outcome."

The company has yards in Burntisland, Methill and at Arnish on Lewis and said its workforce comprises of 251 permanent staff and 1,132 agency workers.

The GMB union has 440 members across the three yards.

Bifab has said it is "actively in discussion" over options to allow it to continue trading.

Seaway Heavy Lifting said earlier in the week it had been working for many months to support BiFab "as they address their production problems and cost overruns".