France has overtaken the US to become Scottish salmon's largest export market, according to new figures.

HMRC data released by the Scottish Salmon Producers Organisation (SSPO) showed sales to France were worth nearly £45m over the first nine months of this year.

That compared with £37m for the United States and £14m for China.

Overall, salmon sales were valued at £483m, a 56% increase on the same period last year.

In the past three months alone, 21,000 tonnes of fresh salmon were exported, worth £136m - a year-on-year increase of 29% in value and 25% in volume.

East Asian markets continued to grow, with Taiwan making it into the top five export destinations with sales of £6.5m.

Scottish salmon producers say the sector's export success is a trailblazer for other Scottish food overseas

SSPO chief executive Scott Landsburgh said: "The demand for Scottish salmon continues to grow in recognition of its taste, quality and provenance.

"The continuing export success of Scottish salmon is a trailblazer for other Scottish food overseas and a major contributor to rural Scotland.

"Our achievement means that young people, communities and local suppliers all benefit from the economic success."

James Withers, chief executive of Scotland Food and Drink, said: "These phenomenal figures show the growing demand for Scotland's high quality, premium food and drink products across the world.

"Scotland is now home to the UK's biggest drink export in Scotch whisky and the biggest food export in Scottish salmon. They continue to lead the way."