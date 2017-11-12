Image copyright Getty Images

Plans to make Scotland a "living wage nation" over the next three years have been put forward by the Scottish government.

Measures include a regionally focused accreditation scheme for employers to create the UK's "first living wage towns, cities and regions".

It is hoped at least 25,000 more people will benefit from the move.

There will also be a drive to persuade more organisations in low-paid sectors to join the scheme.

The Scottish government backs the "real living wage" of £8.75 an hour, as promoted by the Living Wage Foundation campaign group.

It is a voluntary rate, which is higher than the statutory national living wage of £7.50 for those over 25.

'Much to be done'

Fair Work Secretary Keith Brown said: "We are serious about supporting fair work and putting equality at the heart of our labour market.

"That is why Scotland punches well above its weight in terms of the proportion of people paid at least the living wage.

"However, we cannot become complacent. We now need to build on this success to ensure even more organisations and individuals benefit in the future."

Peter Kelly, director of the Poverty Alliance, said: "We have seen employers from all sectors, in companies large and small, adopt the living wage and do their bit to help make the economy fairer.

"However, despite the progress that has been made, we know there is still much to be done.

"Scotland faces real challenges in some important sectors. If we are to deliver a fair economy for all then we must begin to address these head on.

"We are grateful for the Scottish government support that will allow us to take the positive message for the living wage to employers in all parts of Scotland and into key sectors."