Image caption BiFab's yard at Arnish on the Isle of Lewis could be affected

A leading engineering company in Scotland's energy industry is understood to be on the verge of calling in administrators.

BiFab, or Burntisland Fabricators, has two yards in Fife and one at Arnish on the Isle of Lewis.

The firm builds large-scale equipment for the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as platforms for offshore wind turbines and tidal generators.

There are currently more than 600 people working at the yards.

The BBC understands BiFab has had cash flow problems linked to a contract for the Beatrice offshore wind farm in the Moray Firth, and has filed court papers with an intention to go into administration.

It is thought to be in discussions with the Scottish government's economic development agency.