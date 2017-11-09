Image copyright Getty Images

The Scottish housing market bucked the UK trend in October with a pick-up in inquires from new buyers, surveyors say.

The latest Rics UK Residential Market Survey also highlights an expectation that prices will rise.

This is despite concerns remaining about land tax and a lack of stock.

Surveyors have reported that the Land and Buildings Transaction Tax (LBTT), which is charged in Scotland, is proving "prohibitively high".

There are also concerns that it is having an adverse effect on sales, especially at the higher end of the market.

The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (Rics) has called on the Scottish government to address this problem by reviewing the LBTT framework.

'Stymies the market'

It wants a structure put in place which would inject what it calls "some much-needed fluidity into the market".

Across the UK, interest from buyers continued to decline in October, with 20% more respondents seeing a fall in new-buyer inquiries over the month.

Agreed sales were also reported to have fallen again with 20% more respondents noting a decline in transactions over the month at the national level.

Scotland, Wales and the North East of England were the only areas to see any pick-up for agreed sales, while sales trends were either flat or negative across the rest of the UK.

Image copyright PA

Hew Edgar, Rics policy manager, Scotland, said: "While a rise in new inquiries and positive sales expectations are to be welcomed, this survey again underlines the concerns Rics has raised regarding the current LBTT bandings and the bottleneck they are creating in certain areas of the market.

"With a lack of housing stock being a pressing issue, a tax regime that can encourage property owners to eschew moving in favour of improving their current properties stymies the market and compounds housing stock issues.

"Rics has been consistent in its call for a tax system that encourages fluidity in the market. The Scottish government must address this problem by reviewing the LBTT framework and putting in place a structure that would inject some much-needed fluidity into the market."

Help to Buy

Simon Rubinsohn, Rics chief economist, added: "The combination of the increased cost of moving, a lack of fresh stock coming to the market, uncertainly over the political climate and now an interest rate hike appears to be taking its toll on activity in the housing market.

"With both buyer inquiries slipping and sales expectations also subdued, the sense is that home owners are staying put and first-time purchasers are increasingly focusing on that part of the market supported by the Help to Buy incentive.

"A stagnant second-hand market is bad news for the wider economy, not just in terms of spending but also because it restricts mobility.

"Prices do now seem under pressure at the more expensive end of the market with a further rise in the number of properties transacting at below the asking price.

"But it is important to not characterise the whole of the market by what is happening in parts of London and the wider South East."