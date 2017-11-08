Image copyright SPL

A Scottish health tech start-up which matches care seekers with care providers has secured a major contract in England.

Care Sourcer will work in partnership with NHS Gloucestershire Foundation Trust and Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust.

The contract has been valued at more than £750,000.

It was won through a research initiative which aims to reduce delayed discharge across the NHS.

The Edinburgh-based firm was founded in June last year by former healthcare industry executives Andrew McGinley and Andrew Parfery.

It uses a technology platform which allows customers to compare and source care in a particular region.

The firm's customer base now includes care home groups, live-in care providers and home care providers.

Earlier this year Care Sourcer secured investment of £500,000 from venture capital firms Accelerated Digital Ventures (ADV) and BGF Ventures. It was the first time either company had invested in a Scottish start-up.

Image caption (Left to right) Andrew Parfery, Andrew McGinley and Graham Jones

Mr McGinley, who is the company's chief executive, said: "Our clear mission is to reduce delayed discharge across the UK by helping individuals in need of care find a provider as quickly as possible and we know we can do this because the status quo is not working for anyone."

Care Sourcer recently appointed Scottish tech stalwart Graham Jones as chief operating officer.

Dr Jones is a former senior director of engineering at daily fantasy sports site FanDuel. He also helped to build the teams behind mobile applications for both FanDuel and online travel search site Skyscanner.

He said: "Care Sourcer is one of the most exciting young companies on the UK tech scene.

"The team is tackling one of the great socio-economic challenges of the early 21st Century.

"That gives us even greater ambition to create a world-beating product that can alleviate not just the financial tribulations associated with the provision of care but also the huge amount of physical and emotional suffering that impacts so many people and families."

Looking ahead, Care Sourcer said it was on track to have five NHS trust contacts secured by the end of 2018.