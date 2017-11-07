Image copyright PA Image caption Rules around fishing, including quotas, are decided in Brussels

The Scottish Fishermen's Federation (SFF) has welcomed European Commission catching proposals for the coming year.

The figures are based on annual scientific data.

They cover what officials in Brussels believe are sustainable quota levels for each species in waters covered by the European Common Fisheries Policy.

The SFF said it was awaiting further details on some of the stocks. The figures will form the basis of the EU's annual quota talks in December.