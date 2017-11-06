Image copyright Scottish Salmon Company

Salmon farming saw employment rise 13% last year, to 2,472 full-time jobs.

But, as part-time employment fell, total pay rose at a slower pace - up 5% to £75m, according to the industry's annual economic report.

That was part of spending on suppliers and services which the industry says was worth £595m.

Of that, the Scottish Salmon Producers' Association (SSPO) said £390m was spent within Scotland, and £164m spent within the Highlands and Islands.

A strong set of financial figures showed the value of exports was up 17%. But facing "biological issues", the volume went down 11%.

Those biological challenges are mainly sea lice infestations, forcing operators to harvest cages before the fish are fully grown.

'More challenging'

Last week, one of the biggest producers, Marine Harvest, reported Scottish production is expected to fall 18% next year to 47,000 tonnes.

With its third quarter results, the Norway-based firm commented these "biological costs are somewhat more challenging going forward", with higher costs expected next year.

However, Marine Harvest also noted financial results for Scottish production are much stronger than they were last year.

The SSPO highlighted the role of the industry as a local employer in remote communities. "Salmon farming is not just a viable career, but is now recognised as a career destination," it noted.

Last year, 111 people were taken on as modern apprentices or for National Awards.

However, the annual economic report urged an improvement in digital links, transport and housing for those remote communities.