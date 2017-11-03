Image copyright VG Energy

Dozens of workers have been laid off following the collapse of an Ayrshire-based renewable technology firm.

Provisional liquidator MLM Solutions was appointed on Thursday after VG Energy suffered severe cash flow difficulties.

A total of 34 staff have been made redundant, while a further five are being kept on to assist the liquidators.

MLM said the firm had been hit by the fall in pound as a result of Brexit.

It also attributed the collapse to "uncertainties" with the Renewable Heat Incentive scheme, which had led to commercial customers cancelling or delaying orders.

Mauchline-based VG Energy provided turnkey solutions for wind, solar and biomass projects. It sold more than 300 wind turbines, ranging in size from 6kW to 2MW.

Provisional liquidator Keith Anderson said: "We are working with the employees and liaising with other agencies to protect the interests of the employees at this very difficult time.

"Our focus will then be on disposing the company's assets in order to maximise the recoveries for the creditors. All suppliers will be contacted in due course."