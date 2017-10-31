Image caption Broadleys has invested in a range of new equipment, including a CT scanner and imaging suites

A Stirling-based veterinary hospital has completed a £1m expansion project with the opening of a new extension.

Broadleys, which describes itself as Scotland's "first ever purpose-built animal hospital", has invested in extra operating theatres, imaging suites, kennels and office space.

New equipment includes a CT scanner, which provides detailed images of bone and soft tissue.

Several new jobs have also been created.

The expansion move has been backed by an £800,000 funding package from Bank of Scotland.

Helen Sutton, veterinary surgeon and partner at Broadleys, said: "Our aim has always been to have as many resources as possible that the animals need under one roof, so that our patients can receive all the care they need in one place.

"The expansion has helped us to compartmentalise our space - we now have a specific dental treatment suite, endoscopy suite, imaging suite and ultrasound room.

"By reorganising and adding to our space, we're able to accommodate more animals and continue to provide a gold standard of care to all our patients."