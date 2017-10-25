Image copyright Google Image caption All 15 employees of the company have been made redundant

A printing company in the Scottish Borders has gone into liquidation with the loss of 15 jobs.

KPMG was appointed as liquidator of the family-owned Meigle Colour Printers in Galashiels on 20 October.

With no access to funding, the auditor said it had "no option" but to cease trading immediately and make the employees redundant.

The firm, founded more than 40 years ago, has faced "significant challenges" in recent years, KPMG said.

These include the shift from printed to digital media and the rising cost of raw materials, resulting in trading losses and cash flow pressures.

Blair Nimmo, one of the appointed liquidators for KPMG, said: "It is sad to see another printing firm, particularly one as well established as Meigle, enter liquidation, with the loss of employment to the Scottish Borders.

"We will do everything we can to seek a buyer for the company's assets to maximise recoveries for creditors.

"We would encourage any party who has an interest in acquiring the company's assets, which include high-quality printing equipment, stock and the brand name, to contact us as soon as possible."

Mr Nimmo added that KPMG was working with the employees and government agencies to ensure the right support was offered.