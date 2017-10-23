Image copyright Getty Images

The number of Scottish businesses failures has dropped by almost a quarter in the last year, according to new figures.

Professional services firm KPMG reported 802 insolvency appointments in the year to the end of September - down from 1,040 for the same period in 2016.

Liquidation and administration appointments both fell markedly over the year.

The figures were down by 24% and 16%, respectively.

Blair Nimmo, head of restructuring for KPMG in the UK, said: "Scotland's corporate insolvencies continue to show encouraging signs when compared to the same period last year, with a marked fall in failing businesses both during the last quarter and in the last 12 months.

"The data reflects what we are seeing on the ground, with decreases in the number of liquidation, administration and receivership appointments across most if not all sectors, compared with last year.

"Following a challenging time for the oil and gas sector, it appears the ship has been steadied.

"The adoption of new business models and significant cost-cutting measures have left the energy industry in a more comfortable position, and as a result, we have seen fewer insolvencies in that sector."

He added: "Elsewhere, it is difficult to detect any obvious sector weaknesses, with most companies understandably adopting a cautious approach to business, given the broader political and economic climate."