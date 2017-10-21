Image copyright BioSpyder

A US-owned cancer diagnostics specialist is setting up a new base in Glasgow, creating more than 40 jobs.

BioClavis, which is a spin-out from Californian molecular profiling company BioSpyder, will be located at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

The move is part of a £10.5m investment supported by Scottish Enterprise.

The announcement came during a visit by Economy Secretary Keith Brown to the US and Canada, where he is promoting Scotland to business leaders.

Scottish Enterprise is providing a research and development grant of £4.5m towards the new business, which will work in close collaboration with the NHS and university researchers.

Mr Brown said: "This is an exciting time for life science businesses in Scotland. The sector is strong and continuing to grow - providing employment for over 37,000 people."

Joel McComb, chief executive of BioSpyder and BioClavis said: "We're very excited to build on the success we've had in other molecular profiling applications and bring this novel method to bear on discovery and deployment of next generation genomic diagnostics."