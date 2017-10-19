Scotland business

Jam maker Mackays set to expand factory in Arbroath

Martin Grant at Mackays factory in Arbroath Image copyright Mackays
Image caption Managing director Martin Grant said the company was responding to growing demand for its products.

Marmalade and jam producer Mackays has announced a £3.8m expansion at its factory in Angus.

The firm said it planned to introduce new product lines and create a distribution centre and co-packaging facility in Arbroath.

The investment includes the cost of new equipment.

Mackays is investing £3m in the project, with a further £875,000 coming from the Food Processing Marketing and Co-operation grant scheme.

Work is due to begin at the site in January.

Mackays makes a range of marmalades, preserves and curds, using steam-heated copper-bottomed pans made locally in Dundee. It employs 180 people at its Arbroath factory.

The company's products are stocked in more than 80 countries, with exports making up 40% of sales.

Mackays managing director Martin Grant said the company was responding to growing demand for its products.

He added: "In 1995, we were filling just 10,000 jars a year which, compared to today's 25 million, demonstrates the demand for Mackays Dundee Marmalade and jams."

