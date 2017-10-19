Image copyright Mackays Image caption Managing director Martin Grant said the company was responding to growing demand for its products.

Marmalade and jam producer Mackays has announced a £3.8m expansion at its factory in Angus.

The firm said it planned to introduce new product lines and create a distribution centre and co-packaging facility in Arbroath.

The investment includes the cost of new equipment.

Mackays is investing £3m in the project, with a further £875,000 coming from the Food Processing Marketing and Co-operation grant scheme.

Work is due to begin at the site in January.

Mackays makes a range of marmalades, preserves and curds, using steam-heated copper-bottomed pans made locally in Dundee. It employs 180 people at its Arbroath factory.

The company's products are stocked in more than 80 countries, with exports making up 40% of sales.

Mackays managing director Martin Grant said the company was responding to growing demand for its products.

He added: "In 1995, we were filling just 10,000 jars a year which, compared to today's 25 million, demonstrates the demand for Mackays Dundee Marmalade and jams."