Tourism bosses are to use travellers' Instagram images to lure visitors from London to Scotland.

Visitors to a pop-up store in the city's Charlotte Street will be able to plan a trip based on pictures tagged #ScotSpirit and posted on the site.

With more than 370,000 followers, VisitScotland claims to have the largest tourist Instagram account in Europe.

It said that the biggest number of its followers came from London.

The London store will display floor-to-ceiling Instagram walls, offering visitors the chance to build a bespoke itinerary of places, restaurants and attractions across the country.

Charlie Smith, director of marketing at VisitScotland, said: "People love our feed not only for the stunning photographs - often taken by our visitors - but also because they discover the immense and unexpected variety of things they can see and do in Scotland.

"Our biggest number of Instagram followers come from London, so by extending that traditional Scottish hospitality and opening the world's first Instagram Travel Agency in London, we hope to inspire them to come to Scotland to experience it for themselves."