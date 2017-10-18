Scottish unemployment rises by 9,000

Image copyright Getty Images

The number of people out of work in Scotland rose by 9,000 to 113,000 in the three months to August.

The Scottish unemployment rate was 0.3% higher than the previous quarter and now stands at 4.1%.

The UK jobless total fell by 52,000 over the same period to 1.4 million, or 4.3%.

The number of people in work in Scotland rose by 40,000 to 2,567,000, with the employment rate hitting 75.3%. The UK rate was 75.1%.

Figures from the Office for National Statistics also showed that total earnings, including bonuses, rose by an annual 2.2% in the three-month period.