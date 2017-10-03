The new owners of the Glenallachie Distillery have outlined their plans for the Speyside site after completing its acquisition from Chivas Brothers.

The Glenallachie Distillers Company said it aimed to launch a range of "premium quality yet affordable whiskies" in the UK and export markets.

Key targets include emerging markets as well as more established locations such as France, Germany and the US.

The consortium bought the distillery for an undisclosed sum in July.

Its majority shareholder is industry veteran Billy Walker, a former managing director of the BenRiach Distillery Company.

Image caption Billy Walker said the new owners wanted to create a company that was "passionate about making great whisky"

The consortium's other members are Trisha Savage, who worked with Mr Walker at both Burn Stewart Distillers and BenRiach, and former Inver House Distillers managing director Graham Stevenson.

The new owners' plans include releasing a range of aged whiskies up to 25 years old. They also intend to develop a range of single cask bottlings and special edition whiskies at the site near Aberlour.

The consortium has also bought MacNair's and White Heather, a pair of blended Scotch whisky brands, which it plans to "rejuvenate" with a range of ages.

Mr Walker said the outlook for Scotch in emerging markets had "never looked brighter".

'Tremendous range'

He said: "We want to create a boutique Scotch whisky company that is truly independent, Scottish-owned and managed.

"The team have all been in corporate roles previously and this is our opportunity to step away from that.

"At this stage in our careers we simply want to create a company that is fun to work with and passionate about making great whisky."

He added: "At 50 years old, it may be one of the younger distilleries on Speyside but the range of casks we have warehoused is tremendous, with whisky dating back to the 1970s.

"Our aim is to nurture this liquid, develop the single malt and a range of blends that will be admired both home and abroad."

The Glenallachie Distillery was built in 1967 by Mackinlay McPherson, the distilling arm of brewers Scottish & Newcastle.

It sits within a 20-acre estate and uses water sourced from Hangman's Craig and Black Banks on the slopes of Ben Rinnes.