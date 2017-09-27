A Scottish microbrewery is planning to double its brewing capacity after securing £400,000 of investment.

Aberdeen-based Fierce Beer said the capital investment by food and drink group Southern Cross Beverages would allow it to raise capacity from 300,000 to 600,000 litres a year.

It also plans to relocate to larger premises close to the current brewery.

The move will allow Fierce to open the brewery as a visitor attraction with its own tap-room and bottle shop.

The investment gives Southern Cross a 20% stake in the company.

Fierce Beer's products are stocked by Marks and Spencer, Aldi, Lidl, The Co-op and Oddbins. It also exports to 14 countries.

The company was formed last year by oil and gas sector veterans Dave Grant and David McHardy.

Mr Grant said: "We are delighted to welcome Southern Cross Beverages into the Fierce family.

"As well as the investment capital, they bring a wealth of knowledge of growing craft beer businesses.

"We are very excited to be able to plan ahead for future growth and expansion to meet demand for our beers, and also move towards in-house canning."