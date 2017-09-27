Image copyright Reuters

Ryanair has announced that it is cancelling its flights from Edinburgh and Glasgow to London Stansted over the winter.

They are among more than 30 routes which are being halted by the airline between November and March.

They include Glasgow to Las Palmas, as well as Edinburgh routes to Hamburg and the Polish city of Szczecin.

The move has come after the company admitted "messing up" pilot holiday rosters.

The airline plans to cancel a total of 18,000 flights over the winter season, affecting the travel plans of another 400,000 passengers.

It will fly 25 fewer planes to cut the risk of further flight cancellations.

Earlier this month the Irish airline cancelled up to 50 flights a day through to the end of October.

The budget airline has said that those passengers affected by the move will be offered alternative flights or full refunds.