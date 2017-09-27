Image copyright Gaucho Image caption Gaucho already runs 15 restaurants in the UK, including one in the London borough of Richmond

Argentinian steak restaurant chain Gaucho has announced plans to open a flagship restaurant and bar in Scotland, creating 50 new jobs.

The new 120-cover restaurant, which will be based in St Andrew Square in Edinburgh, is due to open its doors officially in mid-November.

The company is now recruiting chefs, front of house and bar staff.

Gaucho, which already runs 15 restaurants in the UK, said it was investing £1.5m in its latest site.

The launch of the Edinburgh restaurant will also see chef director Jamie Robertson return to his roots.

Born and raised in Bonnyrigg, Mr Robertson worked alongside celebrity chef Jamie Oliver before joining Gaucho in 2012.

Tracey Matthews, group chief operating officer at Gaucho, said: "Edinburgh's food and drink scene is flourishing and we see Gaucho making a significant contribution to this."