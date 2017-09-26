Major oil field in North Atlantic approved by regulators
- 26 September 2017
- From the section Scotland business
Oil exploration firm Hurricane Energy's major Lancaster field in the Atlantic has been approved by regulators.
The company said earlier this year it had made the "largest undeveloped discovery" of oil in UK waters, west of Shetland.
Output from Lancaster was expected to start in the first half of 2019. That timing remains on track.
Chief executive Dr Robert Trice said: "I am delighted that we have been granted consent."