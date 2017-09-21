Image copyright Mackays jams

Mackays jams has seen strong growth in export orders, according to the company's latest accounts.

The Arbroath firm reported a 24% growth in overseas sales of jams and marmalades, while its UK sales were static.

Turnover at the Arbroath firm increased nearly 6% to £18.6m. Of that, 31% was exported.

According to the document filed with Companies House, pre-tax profit fell from £866,000 to £654,000.

Mackays was founded in 1938, and is now owned by the Grant family based in Edinburgh.

It boasts that all its berries are from Scottish farms, and its marmalade oranges from around Seville.

The firm's brands include Mrs Bridges, which was relaunched earlier this year.