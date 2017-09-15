From the section

Image copyright Bristow Helicopters

Bristow Helicopters is to shed 12 engineering jobs across its operations in Shetland and Aberdeen.

The company recently lost work with Dana Petroleum and BP.

A spokesman for Bristow said it was in consultation with trade unions and employees over the proposals to make the redundancies.

He added that Sumburgh remained a strategically important location for the company and would continue to maintain operational facilities there.

The company also operates a search and rescue contract at Sumburgh Airport.