GMB members working offshore have voted narrowly to accept a revised pay offer.

The ballot found 54% in favour of the deal, ending the dispute with the Offshore Contractors Association (OCA).

Union officials welcomed the resolution, but said the narrow margin in the vote showed that many offshore workers were still dissatisfied.

Ross Murdoch, GMB national officer, said urged employers to come up with a "meaningful offer" when next year's pay negotiations begin.