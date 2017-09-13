Scottish unemployment falls by 7,000

Image copyright PA

Scotland's jobless total fell by 7,000 in the three months to July, to stand at 102,000.

The unemployment rate fell by 0.3% from the previous quarter to reach 3.8% - below the UK figure of 4.3%.

The number of people in work rose by 60,000 to 2,587,000, according to the Office for National Statistics.

Meanwhile, wages in the period were 2.1% higher than a year earlier, little changed from previous months' growth rates.

With inflation hitting 2.9% in August, wages are failing to keep up. In real terms, wages dropped by 0.4%.

Stuart McIntyre, from the Fraser of Allander economic research institute, said that on headline indicators, the Scottish labour market continued to look "in good health".

He added: "Unemployment is at 3.8%, lower than the UK rate of 4.3%, and among the lowest of any part of the UK.

"Meanwhile the rate of economic inactivity, which had been a cause for concern through much of the past 18 months, is now back at the same rate as the UK as a whole (21.2%).

"While these headline indicators remain healthy, the outlook for people in work remains mixed.

"Earnings growth has been weak for some time, and with inflation at 2.9%, this means that while headline indicators of the labour market may look strong, family budgets will be feeling the squeeze."