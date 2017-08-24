Developers Artisan buy hotel development site in Glasgow
The Custom House site in the centre of Glasgow has been sold to a development and investment company for more than £1.75m.
The Grade A-listed Custom House and adjoining land has planning consent for a 209-room hotel.
Artisan Real Estate Investors bought the development site, which includes land in Dixon Street and Clyde Street.
The waterfront building, located in an Outstanding Conservation Area, was once a customs office.
It was recently used by the procurator fiscal service, but is currently vacant.
The planned hotel includes a restaurant and bar, conference and meeting facilities, as well as a gym and leisure facilities.
Artisan chief executive officer Jaco Jansen said: "We are delighted to expand our footprint in Glasgow. Securing another high-quality regeneration opportunity in such an excellent location fits our model perfectly.
"We look forward to working with all stakeholders to optimise the potential for this part of the city."