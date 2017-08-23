Airline Jet2.com announces 200 jobs in Scotland

Image copyright Reuters

Airline Jet2.com has announced 200 new jobs split between Edinburgh and Glasgow airports.

Roles being advertised include pilots, cabin crew and ground operation staff, the airline said.

It is part of a recruitment drive across the UK, with the company hoping to fill 1,700 posts.

Jet2.com said it was hosting two recruitment roadshows in Scotland - one in Glasgow on 12 September and another in Edinburgh on 13 September.

They will be held at the Normandy Hotel in Glasgow and at the Holiday Inn in the capital.

The airline said it intended to continue to expand its operations across the UK this year, with a 13% increase in capacity.

Steve Heapy, chief executive officer of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: "It has been an exciting year for Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, and we are delighted to be creating so many opportunities to join our award-winning teams at Glasgow and Edinburgh airports.

"If you care passionately about looking after customers, we would love to see you at one of our upcoming roadshows and we look forward to welcoming you on board."

The company said more information on the jobs available was published on its careers website.