Zero Waste Scotland urges firms to join anti-litter campaign

Scottish firms and councils are among organisations being urged to join a new nationwide campaign to prevent littering and fly-tipping.

Campaign group Zero Waste Scotland said the behaviour was costing the public purse more than £50m a year.

Its appeal includes asking businesses to put posters up in windows to discourage customers from littering.

Zero Waste said more than 15,000 tonnes of litter were discarded in Scotland each year.

It warned it was creating a "substantial impact" on the environment.

Other measures it is asking businesses, councils and organisations to consider, is storing waste correctly and making sure any outside areas are clear of litter.

Zero Waste Scotland chief executive Iain Gulland, said: "It is clear that litter-picking and cleaning alone is not a long-term solution to Scotland's litter issue.

"That's why we need to work together to prevent litter at its source.

"We have had a fantastic response from organisations in Dundee that are passionate about protecting their communities and the environment, and I'm excited to replicate this success across the country.

"I hope as many businesses and organisations as possible will get in touch to look at putting together an action plan for your area to help prevent litter from blighting it."

'Key priority'

The call is being launched at the Engine Shed, Historic Environment Scotland's (HES) building conservation centre in Stirling.

HES climate change manager Dr Mairi Davies, said: "Keeping Scotland's historic environment litter-free is a key priority for us so we can help to ensure that it remains somewhere that people can enjoy.

"Working together with partners like Zero Waste Scotland to promote this litter prevention message means we are one step closer to achieving this shared goal."

Zero Waste's funding comes from the Scottish government and the European Regional Development Fund.