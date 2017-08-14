Scottish private sector output 'moves up a gear'
Scotland's private sector "moved up a gear" last month as output rose at its fastest pace in nearly three years, according to a monthly survey.
Bank of Scotland's latest PMI found growth was driven by a "steady expansion" in new business.
Manufacturing saw strong growth in new orders, while new work in the service sector rose at a more moderate rate.
The survey also indicated an increase in recruitment, with job creation reaching a 31-month high.
The PMI - which measures changes in combined manufacturing and services output - stood at 53.8 in July, the highest figure since October 2014.
Any number above 50 suggests expansion.
Scotland's private sector has now grown for eight months in a row, according to the bank.
Fraser Sime, from Bank of Scotland Commercial Banking, said: "July's survey results signalled the Scottish private sector moving up a gear, as the PMI posted its strongest result in 33 months.
"This good news was fuelled by the service sector returning to meaningful growth, alongside a faster increase in manufacturing output.
"Job creation remained positive for the second month running, with July marking the fastest expansion in employment in over two-and-a-half years.
"Employment growth was consistent across the manufacturing and service sectors."
He added: "Input price inflation remained strong in the latest survey, with many firms citing wage inflation and the exchange rate.
"That said, the positive effects of a subdued currency could be seen in the growth of manufacturing exports in July."
A recent survey by Scottish Chambers of Commerce suggested Scotland's economy would continue to grow this year.
Its quarterly economic indicator found most businesses had a positive outlook for the coming months.
However, firms also highlighted longer-term threats to success, such as falling real incomes and rising recruitment problems.