Scottish Rugby generates £50m turnover for first time

Image copyright Scottish Rugby Image caption Scottish Rugby said the sport attracted record crowds in the 2016-17 season

Scottish Rugby has generated £50m in annual turnover for the first time.

The rugby union governing body said increased ticket and broadcast income, as well as higher sponsorship revenues, contributed to a £4m rise in turnover, to a record £51.4m.

Nearly 600,000 fans watched international and professional matches in Scotland in 2016-17.

The figure included a record 101,000 fans visiting Scotstoun to see Glasgow Warriors.

Ticketing revenue was also boosted by three sell-out RBS Six Nations matches in 2017.

Edinburgh Rugby increased its commercial revenues by 24% and attracted six new sponsors to its portfolio. The capital club also hosted a sold-out opening game at its new home at Myreside last season.

'Successful season'

Scottish Rugby chief executive Mark Dodson said: "It has been a successful season on a number of fronts, from Scotland winning all three home RBS 6 Nations matches in front of sell-out crowds to generating record revenue in a difficult financial climate.

"While we're in a period of financial growth we must also be proactive and plan for the future, which is why we have set ourselves the long-term objective of generating significant external investment to secure the future of our game in Scotland."

The 2016-17 financial figures will be presented at Scottish Rugby's annual general meeting on Saturday.

At the meeting, Mr Dodson is expected to unveil plans to create six semi-professional franchise clubs as part of a radical restructuring of the game in Scotland.