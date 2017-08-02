Scotland business

Scottish retail sales up but continue to lag behind Britain

Retail sales in Scotland rose in the second quarter of this year but continued to lag Great Britain as a whole, according to official figures.

The amount of goods sold between April and June increased by 1.1% north of the border, compared with a rise of 1.5% in Great Britain.

On an annual basis, sales volumes grew by 1.6%, with equivalent growth in Great Britain at 2.6%.

Experts said strong food sales had "carried" retailers over the quarter.

Meanwhile, the value of sales - once adjusted for seasonal effects - increased in both Scotland and Great Britain as a whole in the second quarter, growing by 1.4% and 1.6% respectively.

On an annual basis, the value of sales grew by 3.9% in Scotland, compared with 5.6% in Great Britain.

The figures were included in the latest Retail Sales Index for Scotland.

Euan Murray, from Barclays Corporate Banking, said: "Strong food sales, through a combination of higher prices due to inflation and increased consumer spending, have carried the second quarter retail performance.

"Although it was the wettest June in Scotland for over a century, people were still making the most of the bursts of warmer weather when they could, helping food sales. A later Easter also bolstered spending in the quarter.

"The UK tourism boom continues to have a positive effect on the retail sector.

"Weak sterling is delivering better value for money for our tourists and they are capitalising on that when visiting."

