Miller Homes declines to comment on reports of sale talks

Scottish housebuilder Miller Homes has declined to comment on reports that it is in advanced talks over its sale to a private equity group.

Sky News reported that the Edinburgh-based company was in discussions with Bridgepoint, which owns sandwich chain Pret A Manger.

Sky said the parties were closing in on a sale, valuing it at more than £600m.

It added that a deal between Bridgepoint and Miller's shareholders could emerge during the summer.

Miller Homes declined to comment when approached by BBC Scotland.

The housebuilder is controlled by a division of private equity firm Blackstone,

In 2014, Miller Homes shelved plans to float on the London Stock Exchange, blaming market volatility.

It had planned to raise about £140m by selling off at least 40% of the company.

Last year the housebuilder reported a 44% increase in pre-tax profit to £89.3m, with revenues up 13% at £565m.