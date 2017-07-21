Jobs secured after administrators sell Aberdeen hotels

Image copyright Google Image caption The Holiday Inn in Westhill was one of three hotels put up for sale by administrators

Two hotels in the Aberdeen area have been bought out of administration, securing 125 jobs.

The Holiday Inn in Westhill and Holiday Inn Express on Chapel Street were put up for sale by administrators FRP Advisory after the European Development Company (EDC) collapsed in November.

A third hotel run by EDC in Edinburgh was sold in January for £17.7m.

The two Aberdeen hotels have been bought by Cairn Group for an undisclosed sum.

Newcastle-based Cairn already runs 31 hotels and about 30 bars and restaurants across the UK.

The Holiday Inn at Westhill is an 86-bed mid-market hotel, comprising a restaurant, public bar, meeting rooms and event spaces.

The Holiday Inn Express in Aberdeen city centre has 155 beds, as well as a bar and meeting rooms.

Image copyright Google Image caption The Holiday Inn Express in Aberdeen city centre has 155 beds

FRP Advisory partner Iain Fraser said: "We are delighted to have secured the sale of the Aberdeen Westhill and Aberdeen city hotels to the Cairn Group.

"The administration period provided a vital cushion to allow for a thorough marketing process while the hotels continued to trade as normal.

"We are pleased to have secured the future of these two important Aberdeen hotels and the 125 jobs, and wish the Cairn Group every success for the future with the addition of these high-quality assets to its portfolio."