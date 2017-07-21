Clydesdale Bank sets launch date for plastic £10 note

Image copyright Devlin Photo Image caption Clydesdale Bank boss David Duffy shows the new £10 polymer bank note

Clydesdale Bank has announced the launch date for its second plastic bank note.

The bank revealed that its new £10 polymer note will enter circulation on 21 September.

It features Scottish poet Robert Burns on the front and views of Edinburgh's Old and New towns on the reverse.

The launch follows the introduction of Clydesdale Bank's £5 polymer note, which was released in September last year.

Like the £5 note, the £10 note is slightly smaller than its paper equivalent.

It features a shiny ink which changes colour as the note is moved and tilted.

Clydesdale Bank said the material would help the bank note stay cleaner than paper notes.

A tactile feature is also being introduced to help blind and partially sighted people.

Image copyright Clydesdale Bank Image caption Clydesdale's polymer £5 bank note was released in September

David Duffy, chief executive of Clydesdale Bank owner CYBG, said: "I am proud to announce that our second polymer bank note will be available in our branches on 21 September 2017.

"The introduction of our £5 polymer bank note has led to a reduction in counterfeit levels and had a positive impact on the environment, and we believe the £10 version will have a same effect.

"More durable and more secure than normal paper notes, the move towards polymer is an important milestone in our history of innovation.

"We have been issuing banknotes since 1838 and it's just as vital as ever to ensure we are creating and developing currency that is fit for modern day use.

"It is also fitting that we are making this announcement on the 221st anniversary of the death of Robert Burns."

Image caption The Bank of Scotland's new polymer £10 note will continue to feature Sir Walter Scott

Other banks are also set to launch their polymer versions of £10 notes.

Bank of Scotland's new £10 note will enter circulation in the autumn.

Its front will continue to feature Scottish novelist and poet Sir Walter Scott alongside The Mound in Edinburgh.

RBS is also preparing to release its new £10 note, featuring scientist Mary Somerville.

And this week, Bank of England governor Mark Carney unveiled the bank's new plastic £10 note, which is due to be issued on 14 September.

It features a portrait of Jane Austen on the 200th anniversary of the author's death.