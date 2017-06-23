Deli Food sandwiches recalled over wrong use-by date

Image copyright Food Standards Scotland Image caption The sandwiches are a month out of date

Food Standards Scotland has ordered the recall of six varieties of pre-packed sandwiches after they were labelled with the wrong use-by date.

The Deli Food snacks are marked with the date 23/07/17 rather than 23/06/17.

It is thought the error could pose a food risk to anyone who eats one of the sandwiches.

The varieties being recalled are Egg Mayo, Ham & Cheese, Ham & Cheese Savoury, Chicken Mayo, Cheese & Red Onion and Ham & Egg.

Food Standards Scotland said customers should return the sandwiches to the shop where they were bought to receive a full refund.