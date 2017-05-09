First oil begins flowing from Montrose Area scheme
9 May 2017
Oil has begun flowing from a North Sea field which is part of a wider project aimed at unlocking 100 million barrels.
Repsol Sinopec Resources UK, the operators of the Shaw field, said the Montrose Area scheme could extend the life of a number of discoveries there to 2030.
The development is about 200km (124 miles) east of Aberdeen.
Managing director Bill Dunnett said it was a "key part" of the company's long-term future.