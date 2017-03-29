Greenock freight terminal to double capacity

Image copyright Dave Hitchborne

Greenock freight terminal could double the number of containers it handles, under plans announced by owners Peel Ports.

The five-year plan is linked to the expansion of the company's hub at Liverpool.

Very large container ships will offload there to smaller ships serving the Clyde, Manchester and Ireland.

The port operator believes its investment will reduce the amount of freight carried by road.

Motorway traffic

Peel Ports' Clydeport director Andrew Hemphill said: "The opening of Liverpool2 has transformed the playing field for us, bringing deep-sea connections much closer to Scotland and we are now in a unique position thanks to our Irish Sea Hubs.

"Mega ocean container ships can now call directly into Liverpool, which acts as a feeder hub to us in Greenock, Ireland and Manchester, allowing closer import and export routes to market.

"It is a more commercially viable, sustainable way to move goods around by sea."

He added: "Our connections will take traffic off of Britain's already busy motorways and offer a cheaper more environmentally friendly method of transportation."