New Scottish food and drink strategy launched

A drive has been launched to more than double turnover in Scotland's food and drink sector by 2030.

"Ambition 2030" has been developed by organisations in the farming, fishing, food and drink industries, alongside the Scottish government and agencies.

The strategy aims to increase the sector's turnover from an estimated £14.4bn to £30bn within 13 years.

It will focus on building Scotland's brand as a land of food and drink and driving sales in the UK and abroad.

The plan also hopes to raise the attractiveness of the industry as a career and ensure farmers, fishermen, manufacturers and buyers share in profitability.

James Withers, chief executive of industry body Scotland Food and Drink, said: "Ten years ago, when the Scotland Food and Drink partnership was formed, our sector was relatively static.

"It is now one of the country's best-performing industries and it's our fastest-growing export sector.

"However, today sets out a new vision to build further on that.

"As an industry, we have identified an opportunity to more than double the size of our sector to £30bn by 2030, making it Scotland's most valuable industry.

"A huge amount of work is required to unlock that potential and it will not come easily."

'Significant importance'

Scotch Whisky Association acting chief executive Julie Hesketh-Laird said: "Scottish food and drink is of significant importance to the country's economic and export performance, with Scotch whisky playing a leading role in growing the industry further.

"The new strategy, Ambition 2030, will ensure that the whole sector will become even more substantial in years to come."

Food and drink exports from Scotland reach a record high last year of £5.5bn, according to figures released this week by the Scottish government.

Significant growth in sales of seafood and whisky helped exports rise by £421m, or 8%.