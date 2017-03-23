Jobs threatened at Jabil electronics plant in Livingston

Image copyright Google Image caption Jabil is planning to cease manufacturing at the Livingston plant by the end of this year

Electronics firm Jabil has announced plans to close down its manufacturing operations in Livingston, with the loss of about 260 jobs.

The US-owned company said it expected to end manufacturing by the end of this year following a "phased run down".

Nearly 100 "support-based employees" will continue to work at the base.

Jabil said a strategic review had concluded there was "unsustainable" demand to support manufacturing at the West Lothian site.

It has launched a formal consultation process with employees.

Jabil said its plant in Ayr would not be "impacted" by the move.

The news comes less than two years after Jabil announced it was creating more than 200 jobs with a £12.5m expansion of the site.

The move was supported with a £450,000 grant from government agency Scottish Enterprise.

'Unsustainable demand'

In a statement, the company said: "Following a detailed strategic review of the Jabil Livingston site business plan and future loading requirements, we have concluded that there is unsustainable current and future demand to support the viability of manufacturing at the site.

"After careful consideration of all possible options, we are today announcing the commencement of a formal consultation process with our employees, with the intention of a phased run down of manufacturing at the site.

"It is anticipated that manufacturing will cease by the end of calendar year 2017."

It added: "This announcement is in no way a reflection of the hard work, dedication and loyalty of our Livingston-based employees.

"We are committed to supporting them throughout the consultation process and subsequent career search."

The company, which opened its Livingston site in 1993, builds systems for large firms developing emerging technologies in sectors such as energy generation and telecommunications.

It is owned by US-based global manufacturing services company Jabil Circuit.