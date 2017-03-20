New offshore pay offer rejected by Unite and GMB members

Image copyright Thinkstock

Union members have voted to reject a new pay offer from the Offshore Contractors Association.

Unite said 81% of those who took part in the consultative ballot turned down the offer. And 61% of GMB members participating did likewise.

The unions will now consult about the next step to be taken.

The Offshore Contractors Association said it was "extremely disappointed" and the priority was to find ways of avoiding industrial action.

In December, a previous offer was also rejected.