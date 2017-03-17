BP in talks with Ineos over Forties pipeline sale

Image copyright BP Image caption The offshore part of the pipeline runs from the Forties Unity platform to Cruden Bay

BP has confirmed it is in talks with chemicals group Ineos over the sale of the North Sea's largest oil pipeline.

The Forties Pipeline System (FPS) transports about 450,000 barrels of oil per day on average - about 40% of UK production.

The pipeline is one of the oldest in the sector, having started operating in the Forties field in 1975.

BP did not give further details about the discussions with Ineos, citing commercial confidentiality.

In a statement, the oil giant said: "BP can confirm it is in discussions with Ineos regarding a potential sale of the Forties Pipeline System.

"We remain committed to communicating openly with staff and our stakeholders as soon as we are able, and as commercial confidentialities allow, if any deal is confirmed or agreed."

The FPS system comprises about 100 miles of offshore pipeline from the unmanned offshore Forties Unity platform to an onshore terminal at Cruden Bay.

From there it transports oil about 130 miles south to the Kinneil facilities, which are adjacent to the Ineos-owned Grangemouth refinery and chemical plant.

Oil is processed and stabilised there before it is sent either for export via the Dalmeny terminal and Hound Point loading jetty or on to Grangemouth.

About 300 BP staff operate and support the FPS business.