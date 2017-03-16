Faslane and Coulport naval bases set for strike action

Image copyright Reuters Image caption The Faslane base is home to the UK's fleet of Trident nuclear submarines

Civilian staff are to take part in a series of strikes at the Faslane and Coulport naval bases in a dispute over workers' rights with Babcock Marine.

The move comes after Unite union members backed industrial action.

A continuous overtime and on-call ban is due to start on 24 March.

It will coincide with "a series of staggered periods of strike action", which the union said would have an impact on naval operations until 15 June.

Unite said the action would affect all areas at the bases, including the nuclear operations department.

The Faslane base on the Clyde is home to the UK's fleet of Trident nuclear submarines.

Unite has accused Babcock of a "systematic campaign to undermine workers", claiming it had withdrawn facilities for shop steward meetings and was "failing to meaningfully consult and negotiate with the trade union".

'Severe impact'

Babcock has yet to comment on Unite's announcement.

However, it said on 9 March it was disappointed that Unite members had voted in favour of action, as Babcock had held "constructive discussions" with Unite and conciliation service Acas earlier that week, with further talks planned.

The union represents a range of workers at the two bases, including cleaners, housekeepers, logistics operatives, drivers and mail staff.

It also has members in radiation monitoring and strategic weapons support roles.

Unite regional officer Stephen Deans said: "This action will coincide with a particularly busy period at both Coulport and Faslane and will cause major disruption to the day-to-day services that Babcock Marine provides.

"This includes land-based repairs, mail delivery, feeding the Navy sailors at their normal mealtimes, and nuclear operational and waterfront services. There will be a severe impact.

"Our members work hard supporting the Royal Navy's operations.

"They refuse to be intimidated by a private company whose biggest interest at the moment seems to be weakening workers' rights so that it can squeeze all the cash it can from the nation's defence."