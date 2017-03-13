Wood Group in deal to take over Amec Foster Wheeler

Image copyright Amec Foster Wheeler Image caption Amec Foster Wheeler provides services to the Lomond platform in the North Sea

Oil services company Wood Group has reached an agreement to take over rival Amec Foster Wheeler in a £2.2bn deal.

Aberdeen-based Wood Group said the deal would result in "significant cost and revenue synergies" of at least £110m a year.

Shares in Wood Group rose 6.85% in morning trading, while Amec's shares increased by 17%.

Wood Group's chairman Ian Marchant said the move would "extend the scale and scope of our services".

Under the terms of the all share transaction, Wood Group would hold 44% of the new entity, with the offer price of 564p representing a 15% premium to Amec Foster's closing share price of 489.2p on Friday.

Mr Marchant said: "The combination extends the scale and scope of our services, deepens our existing customer relationships, facilitates further development of our technology-enabled solutions and broadens our end market, geographic and customer exposure.

"Delivering significant sustainable synergies will also result in a leaner and more competitive combined group, creating value for shareholders."

Shareholders will be asked to vote on the deal, but the boards of both companies have unanimously recommended that it should be approved.

Debt-laden Amec had planned to launch a £500m rights issue to bolster its balance sheet, but those plans have been suspended following the offer from John Wood.

Amec chairman John Connolly said the tie-up supports its "standalone prospects".

If the deal is approved, Robin Watson and David Kemp, currently chief executive and finance boss of Wood Group respectively, will continue in the same roles in the combined entity. Ian Marchant is also set to continue as chairman of the new firm.