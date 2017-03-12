Scottish minister Keith Brown wants nuisance call crackdown

Tougher powers to crack down on nuisance calls have been backed by a Scottish minister.

Economy Secretary Keith Brown was speaking ahead of the Scottish government's Nuisance Calls Commission, which meets on Wednesday.

He wants measures which would allow directors of offending companies to be fined and disqualified.

Mr Brown said controls have to be in place which address the "seriousness of the problem".

Recent research by consumer body Which? suggested cities in Scotland have the highest rates of nuisance calls in the UK.

Glasgow ranked top out of 18 cities across the UK, with Edinburgh second and Aberdeen fourth.

Mr Brown said: "I set up the commission last year to specifically tackle the growing problem of nuisance calls, which are disproportionately affecting Scotland.

"We're already working with enforcement agencies, telecoms providers and the makers of call blocking technology to find practical solutions that will help people protect themselves and with business, to change the behaviour that leads to illegal calls in the first place.

"However, more needs to be done."

He added: "The people of Scotland deserve to see action being taken which recognises and responds to the seriousness of the problem."