Ethicon plant closure plans threaten 400 jobs in Livingston

Image copyright Google Image caption About 400 people are employed at the Johnson & Johnson-owned Ethicon site in Livingston

Pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson has announced plans to close its surgical suture manufacturing plant in Livingston, threatening about 400 jobs.

It is launching a consultation process with employees of its subsidiary Ethicon, which runs the site.

Johnson & Johnson's medical devices division (JJMD) said the move was part of a global restructuring effort announced in January 2016.

The restructuring is in part designed to streamline operations, it added.

The Livingston site produces 5%-6% of JJMD's global output of surgical sutures. If the plant closure goes ahead, production will shift to much bigger sites in Texas, Brazil and Mexico, the company said.

In 2003, Ethicon shed 850 jobs after scaling back its facilities for manufacturing surgical sutures and needles in Edinburgh.

'Increasing agility'

In a statement, JJMD said: "JJMD initiated the consultation process with the regional and local works councils to propose our intent to close the Ethicon 'Kirkton' manufacturing site in Livingston, Scotland.

"This could potentially impact approximately 400 employees, pending the outcome of the consultation process.

"We have put forth these proposals in the interest of reducing complexity and increasing agility to better serve the needs of customers and patients in today's evolving healthcare marketplace."

It added: "We carefully assessed our options and recognize our proposed plans have the potential to significantly affect our employees, their families and the local community.

"We are committed to supporting them through the consultation process."

Image copyright Google Image caption In January, Johnson & Johnson announced plans to cut 80 jobs at its LifeScan Scotland site in Inverness

The union Unite said it would do everything it could to support its members at Ethicon.

Unite regional officer Derek Ormston said: "This is shocking news.

"Many of our members at Ethicon have given long years of service to the company, and to be rewarded in this way will be heart-breaking. There will also be feelings of uncertainty and anger.

"Unite will now consult with our members and work hard to defend their jobs throughout this consultation process.

"We will also be looking for support from politicians and public bodies."

In January, Johnson & Johnson announced plans to cut 80 jobs from subsidiary LifeScan Scotland in Inverness, which develops and manufactures products for the treatment of diabetes.

It is continuing to look at a number of "strategic options" for the business, which include a possible sale or tie-up with another company.