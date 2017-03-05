Scottish apprenticeships target raised

Image copyright PA

Up to 27,000 young people will benefit from apprenticeship employment opportunities this year, according to the Scottish government.

The figure is 1,000 higher than last year's target for apprenticeship starts.

The statistics have been released ahead of Scottish Apprenticeship Week 2017.

During the week, employers will be encouraged to take on young people and consider a work-based learning route into employment.

They include new foundation apprenticeships where young people can start training at school, and graduate level apprenticeships where employees can use work-based learning opportunities at degree level.

Image copyright PA

Employability and Training Minister Jamie Hepburn said he believed more apprenticeship programmes would provide the chance for a record number of young people to work, learn and earn.

He said: "Apprenticeships support young people into sustainable careers, reduce youth unemployment and help meet Scotland's skill requirements.

"Since this government came into office in 2007, over 200,000 modern apprenticeship starts have been delivered.

"Scotland currently has the second lowest youth unemployment in Europe and our world-class work-based learning system is a factor in this.

"By significantly boosting the number of apprentice places on offer, we are reinforcing our commitment to provide accessible education opportunities which will support our learners and the wider economy."

Damien Yeates, chief executive of Skills Development Scotland, which organises Scottish Apprenticeship Week, said: "Apprenticeships are designed by employers for employers and provide the talent they want for the growth they need to develop their workforce.

"Business and industry continue to invest in apprenticeships, even in challenging economic times, which is a testament to the value they see in work-based learning."