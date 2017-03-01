Image copyright PA

Cyber security software specialist ZoneFox is set to create new jobs after raising £3.6m through a funding round.

The Edinburgh-based firm said it planned to treble its workforce to 30 by the end of this year.

It also plans to move into new headquarters in the Scottish capital, and open a London office.

ZoneFox offers security software to combat insider threats to businesses in the financial, pharma, gaming and other sectors.

Its clients include healthcare firm Craneware, Zenith Bank and Rockstar Games.

The funding round was led by angel investors Archangels, with backing from the Scottish Investment Bank and Borders-based investors TriCap.

ZoneFox chief executive Jamie Graves said: "Insider threats are a serious problem for global enterprise.

"Such is the sophistication of these attacks and the methods used by cyber-criminals, the human mind can no longer be expected to monitor and combat such threats alone.

"Having the funding and support of Archangels, the Scottish Investment Bank and TriCap will allow us to continue to grow and develop ground-breaking solutions that will protect businesses."