Irn Bru maker AG Barr to cut sugar content

Image copyright AG Barr

Irn Bru maker AG Barr is to cut the amount of sugar in some of its best known brands, ahead of a government crackdown on the fizzy drinks industry.

The Cumbernauld-based company, which also makes Rubicon and Tizer, said it was "accelerating its long-standing sugar reduction programme".

More than 90% of its portfolio will contain less than 5g of total sugar per 100ml by this autumn, it added.

The UK government plans to introduce a levy on sugary drinks in April 2018.

The Soft Drinks Industry Levy (SDIL) will have two bands in the UK - one for soft drinks with more than 5g of sugar per 100ml and a higher one for drinks with more than 8g per 100ml.

Ministers hope the move will help tackle the nation's obesity problem.

'Changing tastes'

In the past year, the company has introduced two new drinks - Irn Bru Xtra and Rubicon Spring - both of which contain no added sugar.

In a stock market announcement, AG Barr said its reformulation programme would see Irn Bru's sugar content "reduced in line with changing consumer tastes and preferences".

Chief executive Roger White said: "Evidence shows that consumers want to reduce their sugar intake while still enjoying great tasting drinks.

"We've responded by significantly reducing sugar across our portfolio in recent years, through reformulation and innovation.

"Today's announcement builds on this progress and we are now expanding our successful sugar reduction plans to include our iconic Irn Bru brand."

He added: "We will continue to respond to our consumers and adapt to their changing preferences, offering great tasting products that are right for this generation of consumers and the next."