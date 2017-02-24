Aldi to take over former BHS store in Edinburgh

Image copyright Google

A former BHS store at Cameron Toll Shopping Centre in Edinburgh is being taken over by Aldi, creating up to 35 new jobs.

The 20,000 sq ft BHS store closed its doors last summer after the company collapsed.

Work by Aldi to turn the current unit into an "operational space" is due to start shortly.

The new store is expected to open later this year but a specific date has yet to be fixed.

Cameron Toll Shopping Centre manager Jim Riddell said: "Letting the former BHS unit so soon after it closed in August 2016 is extremely positive for the centre and for the other retailers who operate here.

"Aldi will bring many more shoppers into the centre which is already home to well-known brands including The Entertainer, Game, New Look and Costa Coffee."

Earlier this week, councillors in Edinburgh approved plans to turn the former flagship BHS store on Princes Street into a hotel and restaurant.