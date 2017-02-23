Lidl warehouse plan 'to create 360 jobs'

Image copyright Lidl Image caption Lidl plans to start construction of the new regional distribution centre in North Lanarkshire within six months

Supermarket chain Lidl has announced plans to create 360 jobs after being cleared to build a new distribution centre in North Lanarkshire.

Lidl said it had been given the green light by North Lanarkshire Council to construct a warehouse at Eurocentral.

The firm will relocate its 400-strong workforce from its current distribution base in Livingston to the larger site.

The new roles will include more warehouse staff, customer services personnel and payroll employees.

Lidl said the centre would help provide support for its 92 Scottish stores.

Construction work on the new facility is due to start within the next six months.

Ross Millar, managing director for Lidl in Scotland, said: "Our new RDC (regional distribution centre) not only signifies an investment in our own infrastructure and workforce, but also highlights our wider ambitions within Scotland as Lidl UK continues to experience incredible growth."